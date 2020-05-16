Thane residents can apply online for tree trimming permission

Housing societies, commercial establishments or individual residents can apply online for permission to trim trees before monsoon.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has created a separate dashboard on its website to make the permission paperless. Last year, more than 800 trees fell during monsoon, killing two people. The pre-monsoon trimming is important to prevent such accidents.

Those who wished to trim any tree on their premises or road had to submit an application in the TMC office. With the Covid-19 outbreak, TMC has decided to go paperless.

Tree officer Kedar Patil said this was the first time permission will be given online.

“We have uploaded the forms online which residents, housing societies and corporators can fill and submit if they want trees to be trimmed. An expert will survey the tree and give his feedback and approval online,” he said.

Patil added, “Trimming will be carried out following social distance guidelines and workers will use masks and gloves. The trimmed branches will be transported to the Kopri green waste processing plant.”

He said the garden department has also begun its survey of dangerous trees last week.

In September, the Supreme Court had given directives to TMC to draft a policy for trimming and pruning of trees while hearing a petition filed by Thane-based activist. TMC had chalked out a policy on scientific trimming in November last year. The tree committee said trimming will be done out as per the norms of the policy.

Vikrant Tawde, a tree committee member, said, “The permission will be given abiding by all the norms of the policy.”

Residents can log on to the TMC website to apply for permission.