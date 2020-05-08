Thane residents can get Covid info on TMC portal

Sections
Updated: May 08, 2020 20:28 IST

By Megha Pol,

Thane residents will get all the information related to Covid-19 on the web portal. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has uploaded the data on its DigiThane portal and residents will have to click on the link http://essentials.thanecity.gov.in/ on this application of web portal.

With the increase in number of cases, TMC is taking measures to increase awareness on the virus. The displaying of data will make the people aware of the daily increase and make them responsible, said the civic body.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, said, “The application or DigiThane website will give regular updates on the number of cases, the growth rate, the containment zones, the age-wise data of affected persons, ward-wise data, Covid hospitals and number of people who have recovered. All this will be uploaded on the dashboard of DigiThane website and application.”

TMC said this will stop rumors from spreading.



