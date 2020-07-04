Thane’s Covid-19 cases inching towards the 10K-mark

Sections
Thane on Friday recorded 420 cases and 17 deaths, its highest-ever 24-hour spike, which took the total number of positive cases to 9,950 and deaths to 350. However, Thane also...

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 01:30 IST

By Ankita Menon and G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Thane on Friday recorded 420 cases and 17 deaths, its highest-ever 24-hour spike, which took the total number of positive cases to 9,950 and deaths to 350. However, Thane also recorded a recovery rate of 51% on Friday.

Although the recovery rate is 51% in the city, a spike in the number of cases was observed this week, owing to which the city is under a complete lockdown till July 12.

“Effective measures are in place to ensure a control over the increasing number of cases in the city. We are conducting door-to-door screenings and thermal scans. The number of cases rose after we eased certain lockdown measures. Many who are a part of the essential services also travel work. If they contract the virus, then their families too are infected,” said Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The civic body believes that enforcing a strict lockdown will be one of the biggest measures to break the chain and control the spread of the virus. Last month, areas such as Mumbra, Lokmanya Nagar and Savarkar Nagar remained the hot spots, but on Friday, the cases showed a surge in areas such as Naupada, Kopri, Majiwada and Manpada.



At neighbouring Kalyan and Dombivli, the total cases reached 8,049 cases on Friday after 564 new cases were reported from the twin cities. With three new deaths, the toll surged to 130.

Like Thane, Panvel too on Friday recorded its highest single-day rise of 186 new Covid-19 cases. The total cases shot up to 2,587 with the new cases, while one person also died due to the virus, taking the total deaths to 80.

A day before Navi Mumbai goes into the 10-day lockdown, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Friday reported its third highest single-day spike of 257 Covid-19 cases. A total of 7,345 cases were reported in areas under the NMMC’s jurisdiction till Friday. The eight deaths on Friday took the toll to 232.

In Navi Mumbai, Kopar Khairane reported the most cases (61) on Friday, while 46 cases were seen in Airoli and 43 in Ghansoli. The recovery rate in the city is 56% now, with 152 people discharged after recovery on Friday.

(Inputs from Sajana Nambiar)

