Thane’s Covid case tally is 1,891

Updated: May 24, 2020 00:44 IST

By Megha Pol,

In the second highest one-day spike in Thane, 134 new Covid cases were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the city to 1,891. Two deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 65.

The Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar and Wagale Estate ward recorded the highest increase of 42 and 25 cases respectively.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, said, “Sixty out of the 134 who tested positive are from our quarantine centres. They were close contacts of those found positive. Two deaths were reported from Kalsekar Hospital in Mumbra. A 73-year old-man from Charai and a 51-year-old man from Sawarkarnagar died during treatment in the hospital.”

Thirty people were also discharged on Saturday taking the total number of discharged patient to 616.



With the increasing complaints of unavailability of ambulances, the TMC has hired 10 private vehicles, seven school buses and 10 midi buses of Thane Municipal Transport which will be converted into ambulances.

