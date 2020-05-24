Thane’s Covid cases cross 2,000

Sections
Updated: May 24, 2020 22:26 IST

By Megha Pol,

The number of Covid cases in Thane crossed 2,000 on Sunday with 127 new cases reported in the past 24 hours. The city’s tally is 2,018.

Two deaths were also reported on Sunday.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “The total number of deaths in the city is 67. A 36-year-old man from Ambewadi died in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa on May 18. A 52-year-old man died in the civil hospital on May 17.”

The highest number of 37 cases was reported from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar area. Naupada recorded 15 new cases.



Malvi added, “We have appointed Covid warriors in Nagsen Nagar, Khartan Road and Chendani areas of Naupada as the number of cases are increasing. There are 600 Covid warriors across the city.”

