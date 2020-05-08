Thane’s Covid cases cross 600

Sections
Updated: May 08, 2020 22:30 IST

By Megha Pol,

The number of Covid positive cases in Thane crossed 600 with 51 new cases reported on Friday.

The total tally is 611.

The increase in cases at Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar, Wagale Estate and Diva wards continue. Mumbra’s case count has slowed down.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), said, “The city registered 51 new cases on Friday, taking the total number to 611. No death was reported. Fifteen cases were reported from Lokmanyanagar Sawarkarnagar ward, followed by Wagale Estate (14) and Diva (12).”



He said 114 people have recovered so far.

TMC claimed to have imposed stringent norms in Mumbra in the past few days. Malvi said, “We have taken action against 20 non-essential shops which were operating in Mumbra along with the essential shops. A case of obstructing government work has been registered against four people who tried to stop the survey by medical teams.”

