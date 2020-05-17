Sections
Home / Cities / Thane’s Wagale Estate sealed till May 24

Thane’s Wagale Estate sealed till May 24

With the number of Covid cases increasing in Wagale Estate in Thane, the Thane Municipal Corporation has locked the entire ward till May 24. TMC said that the lockdown was imposed as the residents of...

Updated: May 17, 2020 21:51 IST

By Megha Pol,

With the number of Covid cases increasing in Wagale Estate in Thane, the Thane Municipal Corporation has locked the entire ward till May 24. TMC said that the lockdown was imposed as the residents of the ward were seen violating social distancing norms and crowding the road.

TMC had sealed the area on May 10.

Sandeep Malvi, deputy municipal commissioner of TMC, said, “Although the area is sealed, the road was crowded with people buying vegetables, groceries and other essentials. Social distancing was not followed. There are around 200 cases in this ward.”

He said a strict lockdown will now be imposed in the ward till May 24. “Shops selling fish, mutton, chicken, grocery and bakery items will be shut. Vegetable vendors, fruit sellers and temporary vendors will not be allowed into the area. Home delivery will not be allowed. Only medical and dairy shops will be allowed to be open in this area.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After 65% jump in IT investments last fiscal, Covid-19 may hit growth in Punjab this year
May 17, 2020 23:01 IST
Pune man duped of Rs 38.55 lakh in online fraud
May 17, 2020 23:00 IST
ATS constable dies of fever, Covid report awaited
May 17, 2020 23:00 IST
Govt opens stadiums for sports, BCCI cautious
May 17, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.