Sections
Home / Cities / Thane shopkeepers complain to MSEDCL about power bill

Thane shopkeepers complain to MSEDCL about power bill

Shopkeepers and traders in Thane are unhappy over having to pay average electricity bills for the month of April. Many said their shops are shut since the nationwide lockdown started. Members of Thane...

Updated: May 04, 2020 20:44 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

Shopkeepers and traders in Thane are unhappy over having to pay average electricity bills for the month of April. Many said their shops are shut since the nationwide lockdown started.

Members of Thane Subhash Path Vyapari Welfare Association, which has around 150 shopkeepers, have written to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) about the problem.

“We have written to MSEDCL, Thane, about the issue. Shops have received electricity bill of around ₹50,000, ₹20,000 and ₹10,000 depending on the size of the store,” said a member from Thane Subhash Path Vyapari Welfare Association, on anonymity.

According to shopkeepers, only a few shops selling essential commodities are open during the lockdown.



“The association wants MSEDCL to issue bills only on the basis of actual consumption. Many have kept their shop closed for the past 45 days. We demand MSEDCL to revise the current bills and not to levy fines for the commercial users,” he added.

MSEDCL spokesperson said that unless the current meter reading is not send by commercial users, they will charge them on the basis of average consumption. The last date to pay electricity bill payment has been extended. “However, we will go through their demands and take a decision accordingly,” said a spokesperson of MSEDCL, Mumbai.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
May 04, 2020 21:24 IST
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
May 04, 2020 20:51 IST
For Indians stranded abroad, record-setting repatriation exercise begins May 7
May 04, 2020 19:32 IST
Judge’s plea to stall elevation of ‘junior’ rejected minutes before oath
May 04, 2020 20:01 IST

latest news

Consortium of 3 start-ups employs 5,000 migrant labourers to produce low-cost equipment
May 04, 2020 21:51 IST
Wall Street pauses after April’s surge, airline stocks fall
May 04, 2020 21:50 IST
TMC to set up 1,000-bed Covid hospital
May 04, 2020 21:41 IST
DCP tests positive for Covid-19, Mumbai Police crosses 200 mark
May 04, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.