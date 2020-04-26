Sections
Home / Cities / Thane singer entertains the quarantined

Thane singer entertains the quarantined

Kishor Pawar, a 40-year-old Thane resident, along with a posse of policemen visits housing societies which have been sealed and sings to entertain the residents. Pawar said, “In this situation,...

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 20:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Kishor Pawar, a 40-year-old Thane resident, along with a posse of policemen visits housing societies which have been sealed and sings to entertain the residents. Pawar said, “In this situation, music can heal people. Our motto is to make sure everyone stays home and safe.”

The musician had approached the police asking approval to entertain residents. Senior police inspector Shivaji Rathod said, “His voice is mesmerising and residents have given a good feedback.”

Pawar along with the police team visited more than 15 housing societies and quarantines centres in the past five days.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Russian football wants to resume in late June
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
‘Riding my bicycle for 60-70km; planning to try out rock climbing’
Apr 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Bengal’s first private cancer hospital ostracised as patient tests Covid-19+
Apr 27, 2020 20:16 IST
Rafael Nadal doesn’t see tennis back soon, is worried about injuries
Apr 27, 2020 20:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.