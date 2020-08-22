Thane task force team writes book on Covid-19 guidelines

Sections
Updated: Aug 22, 2020 01:32 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

A 14-member task force constituted by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar compiled and launched a book on Thursday on the guidelines to manage the Covid-19 pandemic. The guidelines include the treatment protocol, investigations, clinical management, home isolation protocol and biomedical waste disposal and other steps to control the pandemic within Thane.

Dr Santosh Kadam, president, Indian Medical Association, Thane chapter, said, “The first meeting of the task force was held on August 4, when a decision to formulate guidelines to control and management of the Covid-19 pandemic within Thane district was taken.”

According to state figures, Thane district has 1.18 lakh positive cases, of which 20,133 are active cases.

“Seeing the rising number of cases, we passed an order to form a task force to effectively tackle the spread of coronavirus across the district. The task force was entrusted with sharing information on government policies, to conducting webinars and meetings, monitoring patient treatment and discharge protocol at government and private hospitals,” said Narvekar.



The dean of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Dr Pratibha Sawant, was heading the task force along with medical officers of health from the various municipal corporations across the district.

“We started with developing patient management protocols, treatment guidelines for mild, moderate and severe patients, deciding upon staff requirements and assisting local administrations as and when required. Moreover, we would ensure hospitals have proper documentation of all patients,” said Dr Sawant.

