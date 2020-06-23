Sections
Home / Cities / Thane to cancel dahi handi celebrations

Thane to cancel dahi handi celebrations

Sanskruti Yuva Prathishtan, spearheaded by MLA Pratap Sarnaik, has cancelled dahi handi celebrations this year in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The organising body is well-known for...

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 01:22 IST

By Ankita G Menon,

Sanskruti Yuva Prathishtan, spearheaded by MLA Pratap Sarnaik, has cancelled dahi handi celebrations this year in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The organising body is well-known for their annual dahi handi celebrations in Vartak Nagar and have also entered the Guinness Book of Records for the highest nine-tier formation.

With the celebrations cancelled this year, the organisation has decided to donate the money to help battle the pandemic. “We have taken this decision for the betterment of the society at large. A meeting was held with all the heads of the Govinda groups in the vicinity. The prize money will now be used to help those affected by the disease,” Pratap Sarnaik, a member, said on Monday.

“Every year hundreds step out to view the dahi handi celebrations, which would make it difficult to maintain social distancing,” said Mayuresh Kolhatkar, president of Shiv Sai Govinda Mandal in Thane.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

In marathon talks, India seeks de-escalation, Chinese retreat
Jun 23, 2020 02:25 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Jun 23, 2020 02:15 IST
Mango Festival 2020: Social media to get a slice of the fruit
Jun 23, 2020 02:10 IST
Trump to sign order to suspend and partly overhaul H-1B visa till year end
Jun 23, 2020 02:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.