Thane to have ward-wise containment plan

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) will devise a ward-wise containment zone plan, taking into account the number of cases in each ward.

The plan will also study the recovery percent, the death toll and compare the numbers of congested areas and individual buildings.

If no new cases are found in a particular area, the area will be gradually removed from containment zone.

From May 3, TMC started barricading the containment zones to ensure people strictly follow lockdown. Each of these zones will also get a separate containment plan, as per the infection status of the ward where these zones are situated.

A TMC official, requesting anonymity said, “The plan will be flexible and changes will be made daily, depending on the rate of increase or decrease in cases. Measures will be taken depending on rate of increase, recovery and death.”

Free Ayurveda tablets for slum residents

As the Covid count in the slums is increasing, the TMC has decided to start distributing free Ayurveda and homeopathy tablets prescribed by Ministry of Ayush to boost the immunity of slum dwellers. These tablets will be distributed in CP Talao, Kisannagar, Pipeline road, Lokmanyanagar and Mumbra, where the cases are more.