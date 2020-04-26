Sections
Home / Cities / Thane traffic cops collect ₹34L fines

Thane traffic cops collect ₹34L fines

The Thane traffic department has collected ₹33.82 lakh in fines after taking action against 5,000 vehicles during lockdown. “We took action against vehicles plying on the road without any reason...

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 21:30 IST

By Priyanka Dhomse,

The Thane traffic department has collected ₹33.82 lakh in fines after taking action against 5,000 vehicles during lockdown.

“We took action against vehicles plying on the road without any reason and imposed a fine ranging between ₹200 and ₹500 against them. We collected ₹33.82 lakh in fines till Saturday,” said an officer from Thane traffic department. A total of 5,412 vehicles were seized, he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘How do you enforce lockdown and open shops?’ asks Mamata Banerjee
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

HC asks state to justify claim of Covid-19 spreading through newspapers
Apr 27, 2020 20:21 IST
No hike in school fees this year, says UP deputy CM Dinesh Sharma
Apr 27, 2020 20:20 IST
Over a month on, 23 Navodaya Vidyalaya students stranded in Punjab due to Covid-19 lockdown return to Madhya Pradesh
Apr 27, 2020 20:19 IST
Therapy, jobs, recipes: That’ what India is searching for on Google
Apr 27, 2020 20:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.