Thane traffic cops to act against those accompanying drunk drivers

Thane traffic police who have started taking action against drunk and drive cases will also act against pillion riders and others in the car for allowing a drunk person to drive....

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:05 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

On the backdrop of the New Year, the Thane traffic police inspect vehicles, on Tuesday. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

Thane traffic police who have started taking action against drunk and drive cases will also act against pillion riders and others in the car for allowing a drunk person to drive.

So far, Thane traffic police have registered 415 drunk and drive cases. In the past 28 days, police have recovered ₹2.93 lakh from e-challan defaulters.

Thane deputy commissioner of police, Balasaheb Patil said, “ So far, we have acted against 415 drunk drivers. Now we will also take action against the commuter, who are accompanying them. Also, we will call parents in case the driver is found to be a teenager. According to section 185 of Motor Vehicles Act, a drunk driver is fined ₹2,000 if he is found guilty, or is imprisoned for six months. If he found guilty the second time, then fine increased up to ₹3,000 and two years of imprisonment. Also, under section 188 of the Act, we will act against his/her companion for allowing him/her to drive and break the rule.”

“Simultaneously we will continue to recover e-challan fine during the same action or else will seize the documents. Due Covid-19 situation in the city, we have been very careful for the citizens as well as for our police team members, because of which we have asked people to adhere to rules.”

