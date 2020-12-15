The downfall of Mohali’s Purab Premium Apartments

Once touted as a game changer in high-storey housing projects in the city, the Purab Premium Apartments in Sector 88 have failed to meet the high expectations and are, in fact, hitting new lows.

Poor facilities, unsafe surroundings and absence of a security system have made the Rs 750-crore project untouchable among prospective buyers. And a lack of interest by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) has been one of the key reasons behind the downfall of the 15-storey housing project the contract for which was given to Simplex Infrastructure Private Limited.

Out of a total 1,620 flats, built in three categories, almost half of the flats are empty, and going by the past record, are unlikely to fill up in the future, too. Besides, of the total flats, 954 have been allotted, but only 600 families are residing there. Also, 186 units are either surrendered by the allottees or unsold, while 480 dwellings are still not ready for allotment.

On Monday, the residents of Purab Premium held a protest outside PUDA Bhawan in Sector 62 against GMADA. The allottees even stated they were ready to sell their property, but no one was ready to buy.

Written complaint submitted to VB

What’s more, the project also came under the scanner of the Punjab vigilance Bureau after residents in a written complaint had alleged that sub-standard material was used in the construction and that whatever was promised in the brochure before they invited applications was not in the detailed notice inviting tenders (DNIT). The residents also alleged huge financial irregularities.

Col Dalwinder Singh (retd), general secretary of the residents association said, “The project was publicised as a dream project with world-class amenities, but this remained only on paper. Of all other projects launched by private builders, Purab Premium Apartments are considered the worst and no one is ready to buy a flat here.”

A resident, SK Loona, said the residents felt insecure as many tenants were staying as paying guests and created ruckus for them. Many tenants were staying without proper rent agreements or police verification and some had shown forged documents, he added.

Other residents have alleged that GMADA installed a low-capacity and poor-quality water tank on the top floors of the building and that the tanks were unable to bear the pressure and were breaking down.

Out of a total 38, 50% of lifts were not working, housekeeping services had not been restored, horticulture services were not being provided, basement parking was not yet ready, CCTV cameras were non-functional, and neither were light sensors and light timers. Since the outbreak, cleaning of the common area, garbage lifting and horticulture were not being carried out and even prior to that, the arrangements were sporadic.

Chief engineer of GMADA Devinder Singh said, “Since the agency abandoned work, it took some time to allot the work at our own risk and cost. Now, we have allotted the maintenance work and it will be sorted out soon.”

Last year in October, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) had imposed a fine of ₹59 lakh on GMADA for illegal use of electricity in different cases.