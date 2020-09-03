Sections
THE World Rankings: IIT Ropar second best in India

It was placed in the 350-400 bracket globally.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 02:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ropar

IIT Ropar has ranked second in the country after IISc, Bengaluru, in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings released on Wednesday.

IIT Ropar director Sarit K Das said, “I am delighted that IIT Ropar, which is just a 12-year-old institute, has become known worldwide for its global competitiveness. This ranking is important because IIT Ropar has particularly identified its formal vision statement as ‘to be a trendsetter among the technology universities born in this millennium’.”

“This is largely due to our hard-working faculty, students and staff. The consistent performance in various rankings is testament to the institute’s continued success at fostering a collaborative and supportive research culture. IIT Ropar has introduced a range of targeted strategic initiatives, including seed funding to facilitate high-impact research and recently DST has approved Rs 110 crore for setting up a Food, Water and Agriculture Technology Hub,” he said.



“IIT Ropar has risen in the overall Times Higher Education World Rankings as well as Asia University Rankings with 47th rank. We’ve also improved our position in NIRF, coming out as the best institute in the region of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh,” Das added.

He said, “These outstanding results reflect IIT Ropar’s growing international reputation and the significance of government policy continuing to support our mission to contribute to the cause of the nation.”

In coming years, Das said, IIT Ropar was expected to move even higher up the ladder of rankings. The institute will continuously concentrate its efforts in promoting quality in teaching and attract best of the talents from the country and abroad.

