Theatres reopen: Actor Prashant Damle to perform at Yashwantrao Chavan auditorium today

PUNE Actor and theatre producer Prashant Damle is busy with his final dress rehearsal, for Marathi play “Eka Lagnachi Pudhichi Ghosht,” with actor Kavita Medhekar, which will mark the reopening of theatres in the city after at least nine months.

The well-known comedy play directed and written by Adwait Dadarkar is the first production to stage their opening show in the city at the Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha today (on December 12).

A house full sign hangs near the ticket counter where many people return without tickets.

“We will be operating at 50 per cent capacity and the tickets were all booked within an hour of opening the counter,” said Sameer Hampi, SH Enterprises, who has organised the show.

The auditorium which has a seating capacity of 892 will be occupied 50 per cent as per the new norms.

”The lead actors have taken a pay cut of 50 per cent while second lead actors have taken a cut of 30 per cent. Even the Government of Maharashtra has waived off the toll on the drama buses travelling to different cities, thus giving a helping hand for the theatre to stand on its feet,” he said.

“We were a little apprehensive about getting a good response but true theatre lovers have proved time and again how much they value live performances,” said Hampi.

Damle, who is known for his comic timings and also as a benevolent producer who during the lockdown had taken care of his entire crew by providing them care packages, had hinted on the social media about some “good news” for theatre lovers.”I will be performing in three shows over the weekend, starting with an inaugural show at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, and on Sunday, two shows, one at Balgandharva Rangmandir and Ramkrishna More Sabhagruha, Chinchwad,” he said.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken all necessary safety precautions to make sure the experience is good and safe for audience.

“We have sanitized the auditorium and after the show, it will be sanitised again. At the entrance, we have sanitizer spray, oximeter check as well as a thermometer. People will have to wear face mask and follows the social distancing norms,” said Sunil Mate, incharge, cultural programmes and auditoriums, PMC.

He said that tomorrows (Saturday’s) performance will determine the success of the forthcoming plays and events planned in the city.

“We have noticed that plays with celebrity actors are picking up faster than some of the smaller production houses and we are hoping that good response from audience will help theatres to get back to business,” he said.