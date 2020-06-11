Sections
There will be no shortage of labour during apple season: HP minister

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 19:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Himachal Pradesh education minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Thursday said adequate arrangements are being made to ensure that there is no shortage of labourers in Shimla district during the apple season.

While presiding over a meeting at the Bachat Bhawan here, Bhardwaj said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur will be talking to the Nepal government and other states with the help of the Centre to ensure availability of labourers. He added that the state government will also make proper travel arrangements for migrant labourers coming to Shimla district.

Bhardwaj has directed the public works department to repair all roads in Shimla district so that orchardists do not face any inconvenience while transporting their produce to fruit markets.

He said the PWD has been directed to repair Rohru-Shimla road, Chaila-Guripul, Dhalli-Shoghi road and Kingal-Dhami roads and inspect all bridges constructed in the district. He has also directed the SDMs to discuss about transportation fares and availability of vehicles with truck and pick-up unions as well as local orchardist associations so that a notification can be issued in this regard.



Bhardwaj has also assured that there will be no shortage of apple cartons and boxes during the season. He has directed concerned officials to regularly inspect fruit and vegetables markets during the season and ordered SDMs to quarantine drivers and conductors coming from other states to avoid spread of Covid-19.

Officials have also been directed to set up control rooms and sub-control rooms before July 15. The main control room will be set up at Fagu in Shimla district.

