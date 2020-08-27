Thieves break into house in Ludhiana, steal foreign currency, jewellery

Sections
According to the owner, US dollars, Canadian dollars, ₹46,000 in cash and some jewellery was stolen from his house

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A gang of thieves targeted a house in Gandhi street on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and decamped with foreign currency, ₹46,000 in cash and jewellery.

Division Number 8 police have lodged an FIR against unidentified persons and initiated investigation.

Deepak Sharma of Gandhi Street said that on Thursday morning when his family members woke up they found that the house was ransacked.

Upon checking, they found that US dollars, Canadian dollars, ₹46,000 in cash and some jewellery was missing from the house.



Inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at Division Number 8 police station said that a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC has been registered. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

