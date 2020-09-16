Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Thieves dig hole into Ludhiana shop’s roof, make away with ₹26,000, cloth material

Thieves dig hole into Ludhiana shop’s roof, make away with ₹26,000, cloth material

Also took away CCTV camera and its DVR, say police.

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 18:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Thieves broke into a cloth store on Hambran Road on Tuesday night and decamped with Rs 26,000 in cash and cloth material worth lakhs, police said on Wednesday.

The thieves gained accessed to the shop by making a hole in the roof.

The matter came to light on Wednesday morning when employees opened the store for the day and were shocked to find the premises ransacked.

They informed the store owner, Ashok Jain, who alerted the police.



“Prima facie it appears that four or more thieves gathered in the vacant plot near the shop and thereafter scaled its walls with the help of ropes. They then dug a hole into the roof to enter the store around midnight,” said Paramjit Singh, SHO, PAU police station.

Jain complained that Rs 26,000 in cash and cloth material worth lakhs were missing, and the thieves also took away the CCTV camera and its and digital video recorder to impede investigation.

Police have registered a case of theft and are scanning CCTV footage from adjacent properties for clues.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Police file over 15,000-page charge sheet in Delhi riots case, name 15 people
Sep 16, 2020 18:30 IST
China belts out Punjabi numbers for Indian soldiers at Ladakh. It is a ‘62 trick
Sep 16, 2020 15:19 IST
Tatas’ bid puts them in front to bag new Parliament building contract
Sep 16, 2020 18:18 IST
‘Big experience of winter war’: Army’s northern command amid border row
Sep 16, 2020 18:17 IST

latest news

Vamsi Gaddam revolutionizes sustainable commuting
Sep 16, 2020 18:27 IST
Saying all hip hop sounds the same is like saying all Asians look the same
Sep 16, 2020 18:31 IST
4 records Dhoni holds and might continue to do so at the end of IPL 2020
Sep 16, 2020 18:31 IST
A new solar cycle has begun. What does this mean?
Sep 16, 2020 18:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.