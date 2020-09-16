Thieves dig hole into Ludhiana shop’s roof, make away with ₹26,000, cloth material

Thieves broke into a cloth store on Hambran Road on Tuesday night and decamped with Rs 26,000 in cash and cloth material worth lakhs, police said on Wednesday.

The thieves gained accessed to the shop by making a hole in the roof.

The matter came to light on Wednesday morning when employees opened the store for the day and were shocked to find the premises ransacked.

They informed the store owner, Ashok Jain, who alerted the police.

“Prima facie it appears that four or more thieves gathered in the vacant plot near the shop and thereafter scaled its walls with the help of ropes. They then dug a hole into the roof to enter the store around midnight,” said Paramjit Singh, SHO, PAU police station.

Jain complained that Rs 26,000 in cash and cloth material worth lakhs were missing, and the thieves also took away the CCTV camera and its and digital video recorder to impede investigation.

Police have registered a case of theft and are scanning CCTV footage from adjacent properties for clues.