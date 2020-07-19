Thieves dined on mutton before stealing from Covid patient’s home in Jamshedpur

In a peculiar incident of house theft, thieves feasted on mutton and rice before stealing Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery worth the same amount from a Covid-19 patient’s house at Haludboni under Parsudih police station in Jamshedpur on Thursday night, police said on Saturday.

In another incident, thieves stole sanitizers along with other valuables from two houses under Sitaramdera police station on Thursday midnight.

“Thieves stole Rs 50,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000 from the house of a Covid-19 patient undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) here. Police guards have been deployed and the areas have been declared a containment zone. We are investigating the case,” Alok Ranjan, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), said.

The thieves entered the house of the patient, who works in the surveillance team of Jugsalai Nagar Parishad, by breaking open the rear door with sharp weapons and crowbar, police said.

“The thieves cooked mutton, rice and chapatis and feasted in the house before fleeing,” brother of the Covid-19 patient alleged in his written complaint lodged on Friday evening.

“The house and adjacent areas were declared a containment zone after my brother had tested positive on July 8. He was admitted to TMH and the house was sealed. His wife and children have been living at their village house for the past one month. We came to know about the theft after my brother sent me to check the house on Friday and neighbours informed me that the rear door of the house is broken,” he said.

In the second incident, thieves stole cash, sanitizers and mobile phones from student leader Khushboo Lama’s house at Old Sitaramdera under Sitaramdera police station late on Thursday night. Lama lodged a complaint in this connection on Friday.

“The thieves took away sanitizers along with cash and mobile phones,” said Lama.