Thieves steal ATM machine with ₹12 lakh in Ambala

Thieves decamped with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of Bank of Baroda containing over ₹12 lakh in Ambala’s Mullana area, police said on Wednesday late evening.

The accused stole four cabins of the machine bank manager Manoj Kumar told the police.

“The security guard was not present at the kiosk when the incident occurred in the early morning hours. The CCTV footage shows that the accused came in a car and broke open the shutter lock with a gas pipe and later the ATM with a gas cutter. The thieves sprayed paint on CCTV cameras fitted inside the ATM booth and stole the machine containing ₹12 lakh,” Manoj said in his police complaint.

Mullana police station in-charge said, “We are scrutinising the CCTV footage to get a clue to the accused.”

An FIR was lodged under Sections 380 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 457 (lurking house-trespass by night, or house-breaking by night, in order to the committing of any offence punishable with imprisonment) of the IPC.