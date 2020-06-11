Sections
Home / Cities / Thieves steal ATM machine with ₹12 lakh in Ambala

Thieves steal ATM machine with ₹12 lakh in Ambala

The thieves sprayed paint on CCTV cameras fitted inside the ATM booth and stole the machine

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 21:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ambala

Thieves decamped with an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) of Bank of Baroda containing over ₹12 lakh in Ambala’s Mullana area, police said on Wednesday late evening.

The accused stole four cabins of the machine bank manager Manoj Kumar told the police.

“The security guard was not present at the kiosk when the incident occurred in the early morning hours. The CCTV footage shows that the accused came in a car and broke open the shutter lock with a gas pipe and later the ATM with a gas cutter. The thieves sprayed paint on CCTV cameras fitted inside the ATM booth and stole the machine containing ₹12 lakh,” Manoj said in his police complaint.

Mullana police station in-charge said, “We are scrutinising the CCTV footage to get a clue to the accused.”



An FIR was lodged under Sections 380 (theft), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 457 (lurking house-trespass by night, or house-breaking by night, in order to the committing of any offence punishable with imprisonment) of the IPC.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha bans congregation during Raja festival in view of Covid-19 pandemic
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
In India, 69 districts have case fatality rate double than that of national average: Govt
Jun 11, 2020 22:31 IST
19 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, count mounts to 470
Jun 11, 2020 22:19 IST
Amir and Sohail pull out of England tour due to personal reasons
Jun 11, 2020 22:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.