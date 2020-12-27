Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Thieves steal ATM unit in Shirur

Thieves steal ATM unit in Shirur

PUNE Thieves entered an ATM outlet at Pabal chowk in Shirur at 2.45 am on Thursday, and escaped with the unit itself, using what police believe to be a rope.The ATM unit contained...

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 16:36 IST

By HTC,

PUNE Thieves entered an ATM outlet at Pabal chowk in Shirur at 2.45 am on Thursday, and escaped with the unit itself, using what police believe to be a rope.

The ATM unit contained Rs 19.50 lakh in cash. The ATM unit itself is valued at Rs 2.50 lakh.

Police inspector Umesh Tavaskar said, “There was no security guard stationed at the ATM. It is the responsibility of the bank to have a proper security mechanism inside the ATM. The ATM was entrenched into the ground hardly one-and-a-half inch, which made it easy for the thieves to decamp with the machine.”

According to police, the thieves used a four-wheeler to transport the ATM unit.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1991’s reforms too took time to show results: Rajnath Singh
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
RCP Singh becomes new JD(U) president, takes over from Nitish Kumar
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, blood pressure stabilised
Covid-19 vaccine dry run in four states from tomorrow
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Not doubting Kohli but it takes special effort to pick the pieces: Ponting
by hindustantimes.com
News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre extends validity of driving license and other related documents till March 31 and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Tamil teacher commended by PM Modi for innovation in teaching
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Assess COEP Jumbo facility, and close down if not needed: Ajit Pawar
by Steffy Thevar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.