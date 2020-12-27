Thieves steal ATM unit in Shirur

PUNE Thieves entered an ATM outlet at Pabal chowk in Shirur at 2.45 am on Thursday, and escaped with the unit itself, using what police believe to be a rope.

The ATM unit contained Rs 19.50 lakh in cash. The ATM unit itself is valued at Rs 2.50 lakh.

Police inspector Umesh Tavaskar said, “There was no security guard stationed at the ATM. It is the responsibility of the bank to have a proper security mechanism inside the ATM. The ATM was entrenched into the ground hardly one-and-a-half inch, which made it easy for the thieves to decamp with the machine.”

According to police, the thieves used a four-wheeler to transport the ATM unit.