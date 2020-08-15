Sections
Home / Cities / Third jumbo Covid facility likely to come up in rural Pune

Third jumbo Covid facility likely to come up in rural Pune

PUNE The district administration is likely to construct the third jumbo Covid-19 care facility in rural Pune following surge in cases in these areas. While work is in progress at...

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 22:00 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE The district administration is likely to construct the third jumbo Covid-19 care facility in rural Pune following surge in cases in these areas.

While work is in progress at two jumbo facilities at College of Engineering Pune and Annasaheb Magar ground, Pimpri, the setting up of facility at All India Shri Shivaji Memorial Society (AISSMS) ground is on hold.

Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “Pune city’s hospital bed situation is now at a comfortable level, but the administration is concerned about surge in Covid cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad and rural parts of the Pune district.”

Rao said, “We are thinking to shift the third jumbo facility to rural parts and a decision will be taken in the next few days. We are planning to erect the facility at Chakan as it will be helpful for residents in Pune rural as well as Pimpri Chinchwad.”



The official said that third jumbo facility may have 800 beds, but the administration is planning to divide it into two or three parts.

“Mostly one facility will be in Chakan and another in the eastern part of the Pune district,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

TISS to file an affidavit reaffirming no discrepancies in scoring pattern
Aug 15, 2020 23:03 IST
25-year-old booked for rape
Aug 15, 2020 23:02 IST
Manager of Japanese eatery booked for stealing Sushi knives, 50 liquor bottles
Aug 15, 2020 23:01 IST
Donald Trump orders TikTok’s Chinese parent to sell its US assets
Aug 15, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.