Third police commissioner in two years, Krishna Prakash has tough task ahead in Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pune The state government has appointed senior IPS officer Krishna Prakash, currently Nashik range inspector general, as the new Pimpri-Chinchwad police commissioner replacing Sandeep Bishnoi.

Prakash, a 1998 batch IPS officer, is the third commissioner for PCMC in two years after the state government established the commissionerate in industrial town on August 15, 2018, as law and order became a challenge following rise in number of street crimes and cases of vandalism.

Prakash’s transfer was part of major reshuffle carried out by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government on Wednesday in which around 50 officials were transferred.

Bishnoi was the second commissioner of PCMC and had hardly completed a year before he was transferred. He was preceded by senior IPS officer RK Padmanabhan who too was transferred before completing two years in office. Prakash is known as “ironman” in police circles. Earlier, he had served as special IG at the director-general (DG) office.

He originally hails from Hazaribagh in Bihar. Besides Prakash’s transfer, Pune rural police SP Sandip Patil has been promoted, and sent to Gadchiroli . The PCMC police commissionerate faces serious issues related to human resources like lack of manpower and adequate number of vehicles to address the rising crime. The shortage comprises lack of four assistant commissioners of police, independent armoury, BDDS squad, independent hospital, Rapid Action Force Unit (RAF). Due to lack of funds of state department, the commissionerate is dependent on CSR funds and also PCMC. Post lockdown, the area is facing issues like rising two wheeler thefts and house breaking incidents across the commissionerate area.

Despite repeated attempts, Prakash could not be reached with calls and messages sent to him went unanswered.

The force has a strength of 2,000 personnel although the requirement is of 7,000 personnel, according to the commissioner. As per the 2011 census, PCMC had a population of 1.72 million which is estimated to have grown to 2.08 million.