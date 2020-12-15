Third round of FYJC admissions complete; 50,411 seats still vacant

PUNE The third round of the first year junior college (FYJC) admissions ended on Monday, and a total of 12,461 students have completed their admission process.

Still, a large number of students have not confirmed their admissions and as of December 15, 50,411 seats are still vacant across all streams in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad.

Earlier, in the first and second round of the admissions, 40,013 seats in first round and 23,120 seats in the second round were allotted by the education department.

From December 20, special rounds for admission will start.

Due to the interim stay given by the Supreme Court (SC) on the implementation of quota for the Maratha community in jobs and education, the state education department had stopped the admission process for Class 11 (FYJC) since September 9. The process resumed from November 26.

For this year’s Class 11, a total of 68,072 students were eligible for the first round; 46,794 for the second round; and 33,661 in the third round of admission; this for 304 colleges in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The total intake of seats this year is 1,07,030 in Pune region, and so far, 75,594 students have completed the admission process.

Speaking about the on-going admission process, Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, said, “The third round of admissions have been completed and still a large number of students have not yet confirmed their admissions. Students and parents wait to get admission in a few prominent colleges which is not possible from now as the entire process is centralised. Students needs to understand this as they need to take admission as per their marks and in the college where the cut-off is close to their marks”

“Till December 18 we have given time to colleges to complete their admission process of management and other quotas. Then from December 20 special rounds of admission will start and as per the directives till each student gets the admission the special rounds will continue to happen. Most importantly in the first special round only those students who have given their consent for the special round waiting will be taken for admission process,” added Shendkar.