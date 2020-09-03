Those between 20 and 59 years account for 79% of Covid cases in Ghaziabad

As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Ghaziabad, the four age groups of 20-29 years, 30-39 years and 40-49 years and 50-59 years have been the most affected, accounting for nearly 79% of the total cases reported from the district, from March 1 to August 31, health officials said Thursday.

The officials said people in these four age groups are the most mobile and, hence, are at a higher risk of contracting the infection.

Of the four groups, the age group of 20-29 years has a total 1,806 cases from March to August, while those in group of 30-39 years account for 2,071 cases during the same period. The third group, 40-49 years, is also high on cases with 1,578 cases, while the age group 50-59 years has 1,233 cases during the six-month period. The other significant age group is 0-9 years that has reported 273 cases of the total 8,440 Covid-19 cases reported till August 31. On the other hand, senior citizens, aged 60 and above, have reported 951 cases during the period.

“Those between the ages of 20 years and 59 years are the ones who have to go out for work and also due to fact that most activities have opened up with the easing of lockdown restrictions. So, these are the people who are more prone to get the infection and their numbers are on the rise,” said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer.

The age group of 40-49 years has shown minor decline in the number of fresh cases in the month of August, Gupta said.

“The minors and the senior citizens are contracting the disease from others in their family who step out the most. The senior citizens from the start of pandemic have been advised to stay at home and take utmost precautions. The numbers for that age groups is not much,” said Dr VB Jindal, president, Indian Medical Association.

“That is why the sero surveillance which is to start soon will be taking samples from those between the age of 18 years and 59 years,” he said.

Amit Mohan Prasaad, additional chief secretary (health), Uttra Pradesh, has issued an order for the sero survey which is slated to start from September 4 and has decided to include the age group of 5-18 years as well.

“The number of samples will now be 1,440 for the sero survey and 360 of them will be from the age group of 5-18 years. We have prepared our teams for sample collection. The survey results will indicate how much of the population has developed antibodies against the Sars-Cov-2 virus that causes Covid-19,” Dr Gupta said.

A serological survey checks for an immune response against the virus in the form of antibodies in the blood of a random sample of the population. It can help authorities establish how far the disease had spread and how many people fought off the virus without showing symptoms.