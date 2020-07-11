Three accident in 24 hours on same stretch in Thane

In the last 24 hours, three vehicles including two trucks and a tanker overturned on the Nagla Bunder, Ghodbunder road. The authorities claimed that these vehicles lost control while manoeuvring the sharp turn on this stretch. The traffic police had earlier barricaded this spot, however the barricades were removed recently, during the lockdown.

On Saturday evening around 5pm a tanker carrying methyl methacrylate chemical, 900195.00 kg, toppled on Ghodbunder road near Gaimukh Chowpatty. This is 500-meters away from the Nagla Bunder. The tanker was going to Ambernath from Surat. The driver did not suffer any injuries while no chemical was leaked.

In another incident on Friday around 8.30pm a truck carrying 25 empty LPG cylinders, toppled on Ghodbunder road near Nagala Bunder police chowky, Gaimukh Gaon. All the cylinders were on the road leading to a traffic jam. In the second incident yesterday at the same spot, at 10.45pm, a truck carrying chemical drums overturned as driver lost control over vehicle due to over speeding.

Santosh Kadam, chief of resident disaster management cell, said, “These accidents happened near Nagla Bunder at a sharp turn. The chemicals were not hazardous therefore there was no need to worry but we have informed Thane traffic police and Kasarwadwli police to keep a check post over there so that vehicle will slow down while taking a turn. The roads are empty due to the lockdown and therefore these drivers come in speed and lose control of the vehicle and toppled.”

According to Kasarwadwli police officers due to Covid-19 lockdown the barricades were removed but they were put again on Saturday with the traffic police and Kasarwadwli police bandobast. “We were short staffed due to the pandemic and had removed the barricades, however after the three accidents the barricades are now installed at the spot to ensure that the drivers slow down and avoid a major tragedy,” an officer from Kasarvadavli said. The accidents happened within 500 meters of Nagla bunder turn.