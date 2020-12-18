Sections
Three agri products from Varanasi likely to get GI tag soon

While Ramnagar brinjal is famous across the region for its taste, Adamchini rice is famous for its essence and aroma. Banarasi Langda aam is a famous variety of mango

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 09:04 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Varanasi

APEDA chairman Dr M Angamutham in a field of Ramnagar Brinjal in Varanasi. (Sourced)

Three produces from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, are likely to get a GI tag soon. A geographical indication, or GI, is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities or a reputation that are due to that origin.

Ramnagar brinjal, Adamchini rice and Banarasi Langda mango, all from Varanasi, will get GI (Geographical Indication) tag that will help give a boost to export of these agri products.

“Application to get GI tag for these three agri produces has already been filed by three farmers with the support of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development. Human Welfare Association, a non government organisation, facilitated the application filing,” said GI expert Padma Shri Dr Rajnikant.

While Ramnagar brinjal is famous across the region for its taste, Adamchini rice is famous for its essence and aroma. Banarasi Langda aam is a famous variety of mango.

Next in line for a GI tag is Banarasi paan leaves and the process has already been started.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) chairman Dr M Angamutham on Wednesday visited the fields of Ramnagar brinjal, locally known as Ramnagar’s Bhanta, and spoke to the farmers as part of APEDA’s plan to export these brinjals to foreign countries.

