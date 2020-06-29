Three arrested for allegedly bludgeoning 27-year-old to death over minor scuffle

PUNE Police, on Monday, arrested three persons for allegedly bludgeoning 27-year-old to death at Yerawada.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night after a fight between the deceased and one of the accused over public littering.

The deceased has been identified as Faiyyas Kadar Shaikh (27) a resident of Ramwadi, Yerawada. He is survived by his wife and a three-month-old baby.

The three arrested accused have been identified as Dayanand Ashok Salve (34), Umar Sharfuddin Pansare (43), and Akash Ankush Gaikwad (25), all residents of Ramwadi area in Yerawada.

At 1:30 pm on Sunday, the deceased, accused and Atul Shelke were drinking alcohol at an under-construction building premises, on the first floor, in the area.

According to police, Salve hurled verbal abuse at Shelke for littering plastic packets of eatables and empty bottles of alcohol from the building.

“They were all known to each other. One of them (Shelke) threw the litter from the place where they were sitting and the other (Salve) disagreed and that led to a fight around 1:30 pm. A few hours later they were roaming around in the same area and got into a fight again. The murder took place around 3.45 pm,” said assistant police inspector Sameer Karpe of Yerawada police station.

Shaikh was a friend of Shelke and was present with him on the first floor of the under-construction building.

The abuse led to a physical fight in which Shaikh had beaten up Salve, according to the complaint in the matter lodged by another resident of Ramwadi.

Salve, who was enraged by Shaikh, started attacking him and the other joined in.

“The complainant is a witness who was among the many people who tried to stop the fight. But they smashed his head with a stone which eventually led to his death,” said A{PI Karpe.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Yerawda police station.

BOX 1

Daily wage labourer allegedly killed by brother

A daily wage labourer was allegedly killed by his brother on Saturday. The deceased man has been identified as Suresh Khajappa Khanekar (32), a resident of Market Yard. He is survived by his wife and three children.

He was bludgeoned to death with a metal rod in a shed near Gangadham-Kondhwa road. The arrested accused has been identified as Prakash Khajappa Khanekar (40). He was arrested on Sunday.

A case has been registered at Bibwewadi police station under Section 302 (murder) of IPC.

BOX 2

Police Patil shot at in Khed

A police patil was shot at in Khed, Bhamburdwadi, on Sunday. The injured police patil has been identified as Sachin Walunj (35), a resident of Khed.

He had reached a spot where a few people were meeting about an issue related to a local water tank.

During the discussion, one of the members fired a domestic-made weapon at him. Walunj sustained an injury on his wrist and has suffered a fracture.

The police are on a lookout for three people in the case.