Three arrested for duping people in Navi Mumbai

Taking advantage of the financial crisis during lockdown, three men cheated Navi Mumbai residents to the tune of ₹8 lakh under the pretext of issuing personal loans from a fictitious co-operative bank. The gang had been operating for the past three months, soon after the trio were released on bail from Thane prison, where they were lodged in a cheating case.

The accused Rohit Nagwekar, 30; Bhalchandra Palav, 27; and Omkar Mhatre, 35 have been arrested following a complaint from a Nerul resident who suspected something amiss with the trio’s cooperative bank. The police laid a trap and nabbed them on Wednesday in Navi Mumbai.

“Soon after being released on bail [from Thane prison], the trio hatched a plan to set up a new con. They printed fake chequebooks and fake letters of loan applications under the name of Vijaydip Co-operative Bank. They also printed pamphlets under the name of Akruti Finance Services promising loans,” said Satish Nikam, senior inspector at APMC police station.

The group targeted men who needed money due to the financial crisis amid lockdown. They advertised a phone number and spoke to loan applicants posing as officials of the bank, allegedly located in Dahanu. The letters had a registration number and a detailed address of the bank’s location, both of which police suspect, was randomly selected.

The men would lure the applicants by presenting lucrative interest rates and quick sanctioning of loan. Once the victim was ready to apply for the loan, one of the accused would meet the applicant and seek money for various charges required for the loan, said police adding the trio has duped at least three people.

The arrested accused were produced before a magistrate court and have been remanded in police custody till Monday.

Police are recording statements of the three victims and are questioning the accused to identify more victims. Police have also seized two cars along with false documents including letters, chequebooks and rubber stamps.