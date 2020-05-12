Sections
Home / Cities / Three arrested for forging travel passes

Three arrested for forging travel passes

Three men were arrested on Monday night for forging travel passes to go to Beed and Jalna.The accused had procured fake passes from a mediator, who printed their names on an approved pass. They...

Updated: May 12, 2020 21:31 IST

By Farhan Shaikh,

Three men were arrested on Monday night for forging travel passes to go to Beed and Jalna.

The accused had procured fake passes from a mediator, who printed their names on an approved pass. They were caught when the police scanned the QR code.

Maruti Rathod, 21, and Javed Shaikh, 28, were going from Karanjade in Panvel to their hometown. Rathod, a cab driver is from Jalna. Shaikh, who owns a chicken shop in Karanjade, is from Beed.

The duo had approached a Kharghar resident Salim Shaikh, 42, who promised passes for a price. The police refused to divulge how much the two paid Shaikh.



“During our checking at the border in Panvel, we found discrepancies with the pass after scanning the QR code and questioned them,” said an officer from the Panvel city police.

While Rathod and Shaikh were detained at the checkpost, Salim was arrested from his Kharghar house. The trio has been remanded in police custody till May 15.

“No private persons are given the task of issuing e-passes and passes are issued at the state provided link of covid19.mhpolice.in,” said Ajaykumar Landge, senior inspector at Panvel city police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Behind Rs 20 lakh crore package, PM Modi’s hard push for self reliance
May 12, 2020 21:01 IST
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
May 12, 2020 22:33 IST
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
May 12, 2020 21:31 IST
No cabin luggage, those over 80 not allowed in draft SOP for domestic flights
May 12, 2020 17:03 IST

latest news

Two Sharmik trains with 1,296 passengers leave for UP, Bihar from Chandigarh
May 12, 2020 22:38 IST
NSA against Dr Kafeel extended by 3 months
May 12, 2020 22:37 IST
Kalyan records 22 new cases
May 12, 2020 22:36 IST
Film report card: The way forward!
May 12, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.