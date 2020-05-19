Sections
Three arrested for illegally selling liquor in Thane

Three people were arrested for allegedly selling foreign liquor in the market without permission. The police seized 57 bottle of liquor worth ₹11,690.The manager of the liquor shop, Sudip Singh,...

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three people were arrested for allegedly selling foreign liquor in the market without permission. The police seized 57 bottle of liquor worth ₹11,690.

The manager of the liquor shop, Sudip Singh, 32, and his workers Robinson D’souza, 23, and Avinash Singh, 23, were arrested from Kasarwadavli.

They had taken a shop on rent and were selling liquor in the shop, which is not permitted.

Only home delivery is permitted in areas which are not in containment zones.



According to the police, the liquor shop has displayed their phone numbers outside shops. But, instead of delivering them home, the accused were selling from a shop, near the liquor shop.

A senior police inspector from Kasarwadavli police station, Kishor Khairnar, said, “Our officers had kept a watch on their activities. On Tuesday, we caught them red-handed while they were selling liquor inside the shop. We seized 57 bottles of foreign liquor. We have registered a case against them under Section 188 on Indian Penal Code.”

