Three arrested for murder of 15-year-old boy in Kharar

Minor was beaten up and stabbed when he had gone to confront two boys who had eloped with his two cousin sisters

Updated: May 15, 2020 00:32 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The teenaged boy had succumbed to his injuries at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, on May 12. (Representative photo)

The police on Thursday arrested three persons for allegedly murdering a 15-year-old boy following a clash between two families in Khanpur village in Kharar.

The accused have been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha, Lakwinder Singh, alias Lucky, and Gurpreet Singh, alias Vicky, of Khanpur in Kharar. The fourth accused named in the FIR, Manpreet Singh, alias Ladi, is at large. The police have yet to identify other unknown residents of Khanpur involved in the crime.

The victim, a student of Class 10, was living in Channalo village in Kurali with his mother after she had separated from her husband. Police said two cousin sisters of the victim had eloped with two boys of their neighbourhood.

When the girls returned home, the victim and other relatives went to the boys’ house to confront them on May 8. Arguments snowballed into a clash, following which the victim’s relatives fled, but he was caught, beaten up, and stabbed by Sukhwinder with a sharp-edged weapon, station house officer of Kharar (city) police station said.



The victim was taken to the Kurali civil hospital and later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he died during treatment on May 12.

