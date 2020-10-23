Three arrested for stealing from locked house in Dera Bassi

Sections
Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three persons have been arrested on the charges of theft at a locked house, police said on Thursday, and added that stolen items were recovered from them.

The accused have been identified as Shubam Kumar, Binder, and Rinku, all residents of Mirpur area of the Dera Bassi subdivision.

Addressing mediapersons, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurbakshish Singh said that all three accused have confessed that they had carried out theft in a locked house of Gold Palm Society on Wednesday.

Teams were formed under the leadership of Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Satinder Singh and a naka was laid by Mubarakpur SHO Arshdeep Singh near the Railway Bridge in Mubarakpur on Thursday.



On spotting the checkpoint, the accused tried to run away, but were apprehended, the DSP added.

He said on searching them, the police recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments from Shubam and Binder. The accused said that they were going to sell the items at a shop.

The police have recovered a mangalsutra, a gold chain, two pairs of gold earrings, three pairs of silver anklets, two pairs of silver pinches, a pair of bracelets and a silver coin from the thieves.

The accused were produced in a local court, from where they were sent to two-day police remand.

