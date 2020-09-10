Sections
Three arrested for trespassing, attacking security guard of CM Thackeray’s farmhouse

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 01:17 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Three people were arrested for allegedly attacking a security guard of chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray’s farmhouse in Raigad on the night of September 8, by Khalapur police station.

The three accused, two of whom claim to be journalists of a leading English news channel, allegedly asked the security guard for direction to the farmhouse. When the guard refused to share the information, the three allegedly followed him and assaulted him physically and verbally. The three were arrested after the security guard lodged a complaint.

According to Khalapur police officers, the incident took place on Tuesday at Bhilawali village. A police officer said, “The complainant was going for his night duty at the farmhouse around 7pm when two accused approached him and asked for the route to the CM’s farmhouse. The complainant, who got suspicious, said he was not aware of any such farmhouse and walked ahead. The trio later followed the guard and when they saw him inside the bungalow, they entered the farmhouse and started arguing about why he lied to them. The accused later thrashed the guard. After the accused left, the security guard filed a complaint with the police. “



Superintendent of police, Raigad, Anil Paraskar, said, “We have arrested the trio for trespassing and attacking the security guard of the farmhouse. Two of the accused claimed to be employees of a popular television media. We are verifying these claims.”

Khalapur police registered a case under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for assault), 448 (house-trespass), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The three have been remanded in police custody till September 14.

