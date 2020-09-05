Sections
Three arrested for vehicle theft in Bhiwandi

Three people were arrested by Narpoli police in Bhiwandi in different cases of two-wheeler thefts last week. The three accused stole two two-wheelers worth ₹90,000 which have been...

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 00:47 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Three people were arrested by Narpoli police in Bhiwandi in different cases of two-wheeler thefts last week. The three accused stole two two-wheelers worth ₹90,000 which have been seized by the police.

The three arrested are Istiyak Ali Ansari, 35, a resident of Bhiwandi; Anwar Sayyed, 22, a resident of Saki Naka; and Saif Ansari, 21, a Bhiwandi resident.

Senior inspector Maloji Shinde of Narpoli police station said, “We undertook a special drive to nab those involved in vehicle thefts and started investigating such cases. With the help of our informers and evidence, we zeroed in on a few suspects and questioned them. In two of the cases, we seized the stolen vehicles from them. The third case led us to the actual culprits.”

The three have been booked under section 379 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code for theft.



“All police stations have started special patrolling and taking immediate note of vehicle thefts to nab the culprits soon,” said Rajkumar Shinde, assistant police commissioner, Bhiwandi.

