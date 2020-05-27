Three booked for raping woman, threatening her

Gurugram A 28-year-old woman alleged she was raped by a neighbour, who threatened to kill her husband if she revealed the incident, last Saturday in Farrukhnagar, the police said on Wednesday. The woman said that she did not report the incident earlier as she was suffering from mental trauma and also due to lockdown restrictions.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Tuesday. The woman alleged that she was inspecting her plot in Farrukhnagar, the incident took place. The suspect lives in her neighbourhood and followed her there, the police said.

In the police complaint, she said that he dragged her to an abandoned area behind the plot and raped her. “After assaulting me, he threatened to kill my husband if I told anyone about the incident. I started crying. When my sister heard me yelling and rushed towards me, he fled,” she said.

She said that she was under trauma for a day and was coaxed by her sister to file a complaint. “We could not go to the police station earlier due to the lockdown. After the incident, the accused man sent me inappropriate text messages and when I went to his house to confront him, his father threatened to kill me and my husband. They made inappropriate remarks and lewd gestures towards me,” she said in the FIR.

A police official privy to the investigation, requesting anonymity, said the police had registered a case against three people, including a friend of the suspect’s father for threatening them during the confrontation. “Efforts are on to trace the accused persons,” said the police official.

A case was registered under sections 376 (rape), 354 D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (acts done by several persons common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Farrukhnagar police station, said police.

In another incident, a man was arrested for allegedly attempting to molest a seven-year-old girl in Kanhai village on Tuesday. The police said the man lured the girl to his room when she was playing near her house in the village slums. However, the girl raised the alarm, following which he was apprehended by villagers and handed over to the police.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector 40 police station, said police.