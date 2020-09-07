Sections
Three children injured in stray firing by 10-year-old boy in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: Three children were injured on Sunday afternoon when a 10-year-old boy allegedly opened fire at a wall with a licensed revolver of his father in Dankaur. Some...

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 00:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Greater Noida: Three children were injured on Sunday afternoon when a 10-year-old boy allegedly opened fire at a wall with a licensed revolver of his father in Dankaur. Some bullets ricocheted off the wall and the three children were injured from the splinters, the police said, adding that they were admitted to a private hospital where their condition was stable.

According to locals, two boys aged 13 and eight years, and an eight-year-old girl were injured in the incident that took place in Dadopur village. Rishipal Nagar, one of the injured boys’ grandfather, said that a girl came from a neighbouring house and called all these children inside her house to play.

“Some other children were already present in her house. The children were playing when a 10-year-old boy from the same house started displaying his father’s licensed revolver. He suddenly started firing on the wall. The bullet splinters hit the children who were present in the house,” Nagar said.

The police said that at least two bullets were fired during the incident.



Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 3, said that a team from Dankaur police station and some forensic experts reached the spot for investigation. “The children were already admitted to a private hospital in Greater Noida when the police arrived. Primary investigation revealed that some children were playing in the house when a child from the same house opened fire in which three children were injured. The children are out of danger,” he said.

Authorities at Kailash Hospital, where the injured children are admitted, said that one boy has injuries to his head, another has injuries to abdomen while the girl has received injuries in her thigh. “All the three children are conscious and responding to medical treatment,” said Dr Pradeep Bansal, chief medical officer, Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida.

The police said that the minor used his father’s licensed revolver in the firing. “We have not received a written complaint in this matter. We are trying to recover the weapon used in the firing,” Pandey said.

