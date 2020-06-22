Sections
Three civil defence volunteers hurt in attack by residents of containment zone

New Delhi: Three civil defence volunteers were injured in a clash with residents of a containment zone in West Delhi’s Naraina on Sunday afternoon over distribution of food...

Updated: Jun 22, 2020 22:54 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

Three civil defence volunteers were injured in a clash with residents of a containment zone in West Delhi’s Naraina on Sunday afternoon over distribution of food packets, the police said after registering a first information report (FIR) and arresting a man.

Deepak Purohit, the deputy commissioner of police (west), said while a quarrel over serving of food is said to be the reason for the violence. The police also received complaints from some residents that the quarrel began after the volunteers were accused of selectively letting out some people from the sealed zone.

DCP Purohit said the clash happened around 12.15 pm on Sunday while food packets were being distributed to the needy in the containment zone.



“According to the volunteers, some residents demanded non-vegetarian food, which wasn’t available. The volunteers then said they should be allowed to leave the containment zone. That led to a group of 10-12 residents turning violent,” the officer said.

They allegedly tore off a tin sheet meant to seal entry and exit points of the containment zone and beat up the volunteers.

“Three volunteers were injured in the incident. They are out of danger,” the officer said.

The police registered a case of assault and disobeying an order given by a public servant. One of the alleged attackers, Sampurnanand Bharti, was arrested from the spot itself after the volunteers called the police for help.

“Bharti’s mother and another woman were involved in the attack. We will arrest them also soon,” the DCP said.

