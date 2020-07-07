Three cops among 15 people test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab’s Moga
Civil surgeon says 43 active coronavirus cases in district include three Kuwait returnees, a TB patient and a person in police custody
Faridkot: Fifteen people, including three police personnel and three Kuwait returnees, tested positive for Covid-19 in Moga on Tuesday.
Moga civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur said that among the positive cases, five are contacts of Covid-19 patients, while the rest are new cases.
“Three cops, three Kuwait returnees, a tuberculosis patient and a person in police custody have tested positive for Covid-19,” she said.
With this, there are 43 active cases in Moga district.