Three cops among 15 people test positive for Covid-19 in Punjab's Moga

Civil surgeon says 43 active coronavirus cases in district include three Kuwait returnees, a TB patient and a person in police custody

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 14:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Faridkot: Fifteen people, including three police personnel and three Kuwait returnees, tested positive for Covid-19 in Moga on Tuesday.

Moga civil surgeon Dr Amarpreet Kaur said that among the positive cases, five are contacts of Covid-19 patients, while the rest are new cases.

“Three cops, three Kuwait returnees, a tuberculosis patient and a person in police custody have tested positive for Covid-19,” she said.

With this, there are 43 active cases in Moga district.



