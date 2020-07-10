Three deaths, 565 fresh infections in Haryana

Haryana on Friday recorded three deaths and 565 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of cases in the state to 19,934, officials said.

The volatile national capital region (NCR) district of Faridabad did not report any case due to data glitch, health officials said. The active cases in the state stand at 4,740. The health bulletin said 394 infected patients recovered on Friday and now the total number of cured patients is 14,904.

Three more people from Rohtak, Ambala and Fatehabad have succumbed to the virus. With this, the death toll in the state has risen to 290.

Ambala chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “The samples of a 100-year-old woman of Palam Vihar in Ambala Cantonment tested positive for Covid-19 after death. Her 34-year-old relative has also tested positive for the disease.”

The fresh infections reported on Friday were evenly spread across many districts with the NCR district of Gurugram reporting 111 cases, Rewari 66, Sonepat 50, Panipat 38 and Rohtak 24. These districts accounted for 51 % of the new cases.

Among other districts, Mahendragarh reported 68 new cases followed by Hisar 66, Ambala 27, Karnal 24, Nuh 18, Jhajjar 16, Palwal 15, Sirsa 10, Jind 8, Bhiwani 7,Panchkula, Fatehabad and Kaithal 5 cases each, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar one case each.

The bulletin said there were 73 critically ill patients including 16 on ventilator support, and patients with mild symptoms are 4,667.

In Bhiwani, 12 people, including Loharu BJP block president, have tested positive for the disease.

Hisar BJP MP Brijendra Singh, who is infected with the virus, was shifted to a hospital in Delhi on Friday and kept under observation. Singh had tested positive on July 4. The MP had also tweeted about his health on Thursday stating that his condition continues to be stable but he still has fever.

In Yamunanagar, three new cases were reported and four patients were discharged.

Twelve more people have also tested positive for the virus in Karnal, taking the total number of cases in the district to 493. Chief medical officer Ashwini Ahuja said the infected persons have been admitted in a hospital and their family members have been quarantined.