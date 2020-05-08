Sections
Home / Cities / Three doctors test positive at Hindu Rao Hospital

Three doctors test positive at Hindu Rao Hospital

New DelhiThree more doctors tested positive for Covid-19 at North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj on Friday, taking the total number of health care workers who...

Updated: May 08, 2020 19:36 IST

By Baishali Adak,

New Delhi

Three more doctors tested positive for Covid-19 at North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s Hindu Rao Hospital in Malka Ganj on Friday, taking the total number of health care workers who have been infected with the virus here to 10 from seven on May 3.

The seven doctors were said to be from the opthalmology, medicine, radiology, anaesthesia and gynaecology wards.

The other health care workers, among the total 10, include two nurses and one lab technician. The technician is believed to have contracted the disease from his wife, who is a nurse at a private hospital.



Besides, five gynaecologists at another major north corporation hospital, Kasturba in Daryaganj, are also Covid positive, and a ward helper at the Rajan Babu TB Hospital, which is again under north Corporation, is also suffering from Covid.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

NSA Ajit Doval packs in 3 blunt messages to Pak in daily PoK weather forecast
May 08, 2020 20:12 IST
‘You and I are soldiers in Covid-19 fight, will not involve army’: CM Uddhav Thackeray
May 08, 2020 20:34 IST
Complete Babri trial against LK Advani, others by August 31: Supreme Court
May 08, 2020 20:36 IST
Liquor to be sold only through online or door delivery, orders Madras HC
May 08, 2020 19:56 IST

latest news

India can generate big volumes in rupee-dollar derivatives trading : FM
May 08, 2020 20:34 IST
Raqesh Bapat raising funds by auctioning his paintings
May 08, 2020 20:30 IST
Himachal imposes Covid-19 cess on liquor
May 08, 2020 20:29 IST
Thane residents can get Covid info on TMC portal
May 08, 2020 20:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.