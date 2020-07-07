Sections
Three end lives in separate incidents in Chandigarh's Nayagaon

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Three persons, including two women, all residents of Nayagaon committed suicide in the last 24 hours in separate cases.

In the first incident, a 20-year-old woman committed suicide on Monday by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her residence in Kansal, Nayagaon over ‘domestic dispute with her husband’.

In the second incident, a 29-year-old woman committed suicide on Sunday after hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house in Shivalik Vihar, Nayagaon. In his complaint, the victim’s brother said that his sister was depressed as her husband was facing huge losses in his business.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot and the police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC in both the incidents.



In another incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after jumping from a commercial building in Nayagaon. The victim’s wife said that her husband who worked as a carpenter had lent ₹2 lakh to his friend who failed to return his money following which he was upset.

She said that earlier that day some persons assaulted her husband. The victim was taken to GMSH, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A suicide note was recovered from the spot where the man had said that his friend failed to return the borrowed money from the past two years that lead him to take the extreme step.

The Nayagaon police have booked his friend Ajay along with four unidentified persons under Sections 306 (abutment of suicide) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

