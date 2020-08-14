Sections
Three friends of youth who died of drug overdose held after kin stage protest in Ludhiana

The victim’s family had accused Sahil’s four friends of administering to him an overdose of intravenous drugs.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After the family members of 22-year-old Sahil Singla of Jain Colony, who was found dead in Gurpal Nagar of Sherpur, staged a protest at Sherpur Chowk on the Ludhiana-Delhi National Highway on Friday afternoon, the police lodged a case of culpable homicide against four accused and arrested three of them.

The victim’s family had accused Sahil’s four friends—Mani, Johny, Rita and Malwinder—of administering to him an overdose of intravenous drugs. They had demanded registration of a murder case against the four.

Sahil had gone missing on the night of August 12 and was found unconscious in a vacant plot in Gurpal Nagar the next day. He was rushed to the hospital where he died on August 13.

Rajesh Kumar, father of the deceased, said that Sahil had left the house without saying anything. After he died, the police suspected death due to drug overdose. Kumar added that while scanning CCTV footage, Sahil was seen with his four friends.



He alleged that the police did not lodge any case against the suspects following which they were forced to stage a protest. The protest continued for 30 minutes after which the police pacified the protestors and booked the four.

Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said that Sahil and the accused had injected drugs. When Sahil had lost consciousness, the accused assumed he was dead, dragged him to the bushes and fled.

He added that the police have registered a case against all four accused under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. Malwinder, Mani and Johny had been arrested, while Rita was on the run, the cop added.

