Three held for daylight stabbing of Goa jeweller

A 41-year-old jeweller was killed after he was shot and stabbed when he resisted a robbery attempt in the heart of Margao in South Goa on Wednesday. Swapnil Walke died hours after he was attacked, police said.

Two of the accused, Omkar Patil and Edson Gonsalves, were arrested on Wednesday night. The third accused, Mustafa Shaikh, who allegedly shot and stabbed Walke, surrendered to the police on Thursday afternoon.

“I offer my congratulations to Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena and the Goa Police who have swiftly arrested the culprits within 24-hours,” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said.

The incident took place around 12:45 on Wednesday. A country made pistol, a magazine, one empty cartridge, and one knife cover were recovered from the scene. Police said nothing has been reported missing from the shop.