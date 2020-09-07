Three held for kidnapping and robbing truckers

New Delhi: The police scanned footage of more than 60 CCTV cameras to arrest a gang of robbers who had allegedly kidnapped and robbed a truck driver and his helper in West Delhi’s Najafgarh on Thursday night, the police said.

The helper escaped by jumping off the vehicle while the driver pulled off some wires to stop the truck, after which the robbers fled. The victims went to the police, which tracked down the robbers with leads from CCTV footage.

The three arrested men had followed the truck in a compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) before two of them forcibly entered it and held the two victims captive and robbed them of Rs 25,400 in cash and a mobile phone.

One of the suspects, Yogesh, was previously booked in four robbery cases, and another was found involved in a drugs case. The third arrested suspect had no criminal past, Santosh Meena, deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), said.

“They robbed to fund their drug addiction. We recovered two pistols and a toy gun from them,” the DCP said.

The victims were identified as truck driver Parmod Rawat and his helper, Amit. The crime happened around 8 pm on Thursday when they were driving a truck loaded with construction material from Najafgarh.

“We had stopped at a temple to take drinking water near Mitraon village. Just as we were getting into our truck, two men asked us for a lift. When we refused, they forcibly entered the truck and beat us up,” Rawat told the police.

The investigators later learnt that the two men involved in the robbery were being followed by their third partner in a Hyundai Venue car.

One of the suspects allegedly took over the wheel. They robbed cash from the driver and a mobile phone from the helper, the police said.

“At one point, my helper suddenly jumped off the truck when the vehicle slowed down. The robbers continued to drive with me inside,” Rawat said.

About two kilometres later, Rawat took the suspects by surprise by pulling off some wires, due to which the truck stoped. “The robbers got off the truck and fled even as I fixed the wires to drive back and check on my colleague,” he said.

The driver and the helper had relatively minor injuries and went on to seek police’s help, upon which a case of robbery and kidnapping was registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

“We began tracing the movement of the suspects backwards. One of the 60 CCTVs we checked had captured the vehicle number of the suspects before they had targeted the truckers,” the DCP said.

The car allegedly used in the crime belonged to one of the suspects and it helped the police track them easily. The three suspects were subsequently nabbed from Jhajjar in Haryana on Sunday.