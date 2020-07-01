Three held for painter murder’s at Mohali’s Badhmajra village

The accused in the custody of Mohali police on Wednesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Police have arrested three men for the murder of a 32-year-old painter at Badhmajra village near Balongi on the night of June 27.

Police have recovered a knife, a brick and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle used in the crime by the accused, who they said had confessed to the crime. Their five accomplices are at large.

The victim, Sanjay Yadav, was attacked with a knife and brick, by the men after his wife, Urmila, had objected to them urinating near their house.

“Investigation revealed that a total of eight men attacked Yadav. While six have been identified, two suspects remain unknown,” said Harmandeep Singh Hans, superintendent of police (investigation), Mohali.

Inspector Amardeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Balongi police station said those arrested were Manoj Kumar of Balongi, Pradeep Kumar, alias Kalu, of Phase 1, Mohali, and Raj Kumar of Madanpura village.

They were nabbed from near the Dara Studio Chowk in Phase 6 following a raid. The other suspects, identified as Balwant, Rohtash, alias Bhaya, and Chaandu, along with the two unidentified men, will be arrested soon, he added.

While the others assaulted Yadav and hit him with a brick, it was Chaandu who attacked him with a knife, before they all fled on three motorcycles, the SHO said.

Balwant, Bhaya and Chaandu are facing several other cases at various police stations in Chandigarh.

A fresh case under Sections 302, 450, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the attackers at the Balongi police station following the murder.

The three accused were produced before a Kharar court, from where they were sent to five-day police remand.

Police clueless over gardener’s murder

Meanwhile, police are still looking for clues into the murder of a 30-year-old gardener near the YPS Chowk on Monday night.

“Our teams are investigating the case from various angles,” said Inspector Rajnish Choudhary, SHO, Phase 8 police station.

Raja Ram was found bludgeoned to death. Police probe had revealed that he was attacked multiple times with the handle of a handpump on the face and head.