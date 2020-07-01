Sections
Home / Cities / Three held for painter murder’s at Mohali’s Badhmajra village

Three held for painter murder’s at Mohali’s Badhmajra village

Five other attackers remain at large.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 19:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The accused in the custody of Mohali police on Wednesday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Police have arrested three men for the murder of a 32-year-old painter at Badhmajra village near Balongi on the night of June 27.

Police have recovered a knife, a brick and a Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle used in the crime by the accused, who they said had confessed to the crime. Their five accomplices are at large.

The victim, Sanjay Yadav, was attacked with a knife and brick, by the men after his wife, Urmila, had objected to them urinating near their house.

“Investigation revealed that a total of eight men attacked Yadav. While six have been identified, two suspects remain unknown,” said Harmandeep Singh Hans, superintendent of police (investigation), Mohali.



Inspector Amardeep Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Balongi police station said those arrested were Manoj Kumar of Balongi, Pradeep Kumar, alias Kalu, of Phase 1, Mohali, and Raj Kumar of Madanpura village.

They were nabbed from near the Dara Studio Chowk in Phase 6 following a raid. The other suspects, identified as Balwant, Rohtash, alias Bhaya, and Chaandu, along with the two unidentified men, will be arrested soon, he added.

While the others assaulted Yadav and hit him with a brick, it was Chaandu who attacked him with a knife, before they all fled on three motorcycles, the SHO said.

Balwant, Bhaya and Chaandu are facing several other cases at various police stations in Chandigarh.

A fresh case under Sections 302, 450, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the attackers at the Balongi police station following the murder.

The three accused were produced before a Kharar court, from where they were sent to five-day police remand.

Box

Police clueless over gardener’s murder

Meanwhile, police are still looking for clues into the murder of a 30-year-old gardener near the YPS Chowk on Monday night.

“Our teams are investigating the case from various angles,” said Inspector Rajnish Choudhary, SHO, Phase 8 police station.

Raja Ram was found bludgeoned to death. Police probe had revealed that he was attacked multiple times with the handle of a handpump on the face and head.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4 arrested for abetting SBS Nagar youth’s suicide; sarpanch, husband absconding
Jul 01, 2020 20:06 IST
Thousands stranded at Andhra state border as Hyderabad lockdown looms
Jul 01, 2020 20:02 IST
Physical distancing over 6 feet may be essential to prevent Covid-19: Study
Jul 01, 2020 20:03 IST
Resisting Chinese encroachment | Opinion
Jul 01, 2020 20:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.