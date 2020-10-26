Sections
Three held for running IPL betting racket in Goa

The police claimed that the trio had accepted bets to the tune of ₹1.17cr from their customers based in Gujarat

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 15:43 IST

By Gerard de Souza, Hindustan Times Panaji

Three persons, all hailing from Gujarat, were arrested by the Goa Police Crime Branch for allegedly running a betting racket based on outcomes of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

“Shakti Punjabi, Vishal Ahuja and Hitesh Keshwani, all residents of Gandhidham, Gujarat, were found accepting IPL bets on mobile phones. They were entering these bets on a high tech computer software in their laptop. They all have been arrested,” Superintendent of Police Shobit Saksena said.

The police claimed that the trio had accepted bets to the tune of ₹1.17cr from their customers based in Gujarat. This is the fifth such raid in Goa this season alone. Prior to this, bookies operating from Goa with clients in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Delhi were arrested.

