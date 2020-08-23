Three held for shooting at guard, stealing his gun

The Ghaziabad Police on Sunday arrested three men who allegedly robbed a guard of his gun from a fuel station in Muradnagar late night on August 16.

The three were identified as Manish Kumar, Vinit Singh and Manoj Sharan, while a fourth suspect identified as Rahul Kumar is absconding.

The police said that Manish, Vinit and Rahul had gone to the motorcycle to the fuel station where they snatched the licensed double barrel gun of guard identified as Naresh Kumar, 47, and fled after firing a shot at him from another weapon, an illegal one.

“Vinit was riding the bike while Rahul and Manish rode pillion. Manish sat between the two. Suddenly, there was an accidental fire from Rahul’s illegal weapon fired and injured Manish in the back. Thereafter, they took him to hospitals, but all asked them to approach police too,” said an officer who requested not to be identified. “Thereafter, the men took shelter in a vacant house in Govind Nagar and started treating their injured friend on their own. They also sought help from some people, one of who passed on the information to the police.”

The three were arrested from Nabipur near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway.

“The men were arrested after investigation involving electronic surveillance and information through informers. The gun which was looted was also recovered as well as the bike which was used during the incident,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, senior superintendent of police.

The cops said that a team is trying to track absconding suspect Rahul Kumar and those arrested also have past criminal records registered against their names at Muradnagar police station.